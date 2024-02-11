WWE Star Daria Berenato Gets Married To Fitness Model Toni Cassano

The intimate ceremony was attended by 140 of their closest family and friends

WWE Star Daria Berenato has tied the knot with fitness model Toni Cassano. The couple said "I Do" on February 10 at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey, People magazine reported. The intimate ceremony was attended by 140 of their closest family and friends including Berenato's fellow WWE wrestlers.

"I think we have two and a half tables or three tables of just WWE people," Ms Berenato told People magazine ahead of the wedding. "We have our neighbours coming and old family friends, and so it's like this big wrestler next to my little neighbour. There's going to be some funny pairings there."

Wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and WWE commentator Vic Joseph were all in attendance.

Ms Berenato said, "They [would] say, 'How much longer to our wedding?' So that is how we look at it. Our older daughter, Giovanna, she's very good at playing the piano, so she's [playing] Toni's walk down the aisle song. And then our little one, Valentina, is in charge of the rings."

Guests were asked to wear all black, but the brides and the little girls wore white.

Ms Berenato said, "I didn't want to wear a traditional, buttoned-up tuxedo or a dress. I wanted an outfit!"

Ms Berenato said, "That was one element that was special to me. Maria and her husband Keven [Undergaro] have been a huge part of my life. They're the reason I'm in the WWE - they introduced me to that whole world.

"They were my mentors back when I was 20 years old bartending in Los Angeles, so they've been with me the entire ride.

"They've also seen some of my previous relationships and had some opinions. So when I found Toni and they met Toni, they fell in love with her the same way that I did. And so to have Maria put into words - because she's so good at that - everything that has transpired here was the perfect fit."