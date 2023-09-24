WWE Legend Hulk Hogan, 70, Gets Married For The Third Time To 45-Year-Old Sky Daily

This is the wrestling legend's third marriage.

American retired professional wrestler, Terry Gene Bollea, better known by his ring name, Hulk Hogan got married to fiancee Sky Daily in an intimate ceremony in Florida on Friday, TMZ reported. The couple had a church wedding which was described as intimate and was only attended by close family and friends. However, Mr Hulk's daughter Brooke, 35, was absent from the wedding.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Mr. Hogan was seen wearing a simple black tuxedo and a black version of his signature head bandana, while Ms. Daily, 45, was in a glittery white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a lace train.

The 70-year-old and Sky Daily, a yoga instructor and accountant, had been engaged since July. He had proposed to her with a 'six-carat' diamond engagement ring worth US$100,000 at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

In a deleted Instagram story, he said he popped the question and Ms. Daily said yes. ''She was crazy enough to say yes, brother,'' Mr Hogan said.

Notably, the wrestling legend started dating Ms. Daily after his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, was finalized almost a year ago. The couple was first spotted together backstage during the American singer, Bret Michael's concert on February 26, 2022.

Ever since they started dating, the wrestler openly shared their relationship on social media, giving a glimpse into their lives.

In March last year, he tweeted that the woman he was pictured with a lot was his new partner.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," he said on Twitter.

Mr. Hogan's previous marriage to Jennifer McDaniel lasted from 2010 to 2021, and before that, he was married to his first wife, Linda Hogan, from 1983 to 2009. He has two children of his own from his 26-year marriage to his first wife.

Meanwhile, Ms Sky Daily, also a two-time divorcee, has a nine-year-old girl, and boys aged 14 and 16.

Mr Hogan is widely regarded as the most recognized wrestling star worldwide and the most popular wrestler of the 1980s, as well as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.