World's Oldest Dog Loses Title After Guinness Launches Probe About Age

Bobi was given the title of World's Oldest Dog in February 2023.

A dog that was named the world's oldest dog has lost its title after Guinness World Records (GWR) launched an investigation. The dog named Bobi, from Portugal, was said to have been 31 years and 165 days when it was awarded the title in February 2023. The canine died eight months later, in October 2023. Its birth was certified by the Portuguese government, but now doubts are being raised over whether Bobi was the only dog to reach such a grand old age, according to Sky News.

When compared the humans, the age at which Bobi died is equivalent to 200 human years.

GWR is now investigating whether the claim that the Portuguese Mastiff lived to 31 years and 165 days. The probe was launched after veterinarians and some other people claimed that the photo of Bobi in its young age showed it with white paws, while they were brown in the dog's later years.

So, GWR said it's withdrawing the title till the investigation is complete, the Sky News report further said.

"While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for 'oldest dog living' and 'oldest dog ever' - just until all of our findings are in place," a spokeswoman told The Times.

The publication said it appeared his grand old age may have instead been due to slack fact-checking.

As per an old report of The Guardian, Bobi's age was registered on the national pet database based on owners' self-certification. It also said that the genetic testing Bobi received merely confirmed the dog was old, rather than its precise age.

A particular photo of Bobi, clicked in 1999, is under intense scrutiny. It shows the dog has different coloured paws when compared to the dog that died on October 21, 2023.

Danny Chambers, a vet and council member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, told The Guardian, "Of he 18,000 members of the Veterinary Voices group, not a single one believe Bobi was actually 31 years old."

Before Bobi, the title of the world's oldest dog was awarded to Spike the chihuahua, from Ohio, who died at 23 years and seven days in 2022.