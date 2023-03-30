'One Customer Ordered Idlis Worth Rs 6 Lakh In A Year': Swiggy Survey

The most popular time to order idlis is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Many dishes that vary from region to region make up the Indian breakfast. Idli, a morning dish composed solely of rice and fermented lentils, is most popular in the southern region of India. Although it has changed and evolved, its popularity has never weakened.

On Thursday (March 30th), food delivery app Swiggy released its analysis for the occasion of World Idli Day, which stated that Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers.

The analysis that focused on the period between March 30th, 2022, and March 25th, 2023, offered a lot of fascinating information about the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.

The top three cities in the world where idlis are most frequently ordered are Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, and other cities are also closely followed.

"Idlis Worth Rs 6 Lakhs In A Year": One User Ordered Over 8000 Plates

A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping Rs 6 lakh on this south Indian delicacy. What's more, this user has ordered 8,428 plates of idlis, including orders placed for friends and family, both while travelling across cities like Bangalore and Chennai.

The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time.

Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities.Rava idli is more popular in Bangalore than any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly among idli orders across all cities.

The analysis also reveals that idlis are the second most ordered breakfast item on Swiggy, after masala dosa.

Swiggy also found that customers tend to order other dishes such as sambar, coconut chutney, karampuri, medu veda, saagu, ghee, red chutney, jain sambar, tea, and coffee along with their idlis.

Finally, the top five restaurants that are popular for their idlis are A2B-Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bangalore and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant in Chennai, and Udipi's Upahar in Hyderabad.