World Hello Day 2025: Know Date, History And Significance

World Hello Day 2025: It all starts with a hello. A simple word that can initiate a conversation and lead to lifelong connections. The need for communication is primal in the world and in all kinds of relationships. Greeting people and starting a conversation with a simple hello can save us from a lot of troubles and often help end animosity in relations. Keeping the power of hello in mind, World Hello Day is celebrated every year on November 21.

Why Is World Hello Day Celebrated?

According to the official World Hello Day website, the day was created in 1973 as a peaceful response to the conflict between Egypt and Israel, reminding world leaders that conflicts should be solved through communication, not force.

"Beginning with a simple greeting on World Hello Day, their activities send a message to leaders, encouraging them to use communication rather than force to settle conflicts."

Brian McCormack, a PhD graduate of Arizona State University, and Michael McCormack, a graduate of Harvard University, are the brains behind the day celebrating the word 'hello'. The pair wrote 1,360 letters in seven different languages to world leaders across the globe, urging them to resolve disputes through communication rather than force.

Since then, the day has been recognised by Nobel Peace Prize winners and supporters in over 180 countries, proving that even ordinary people can send a meaningful signal for peace just by reaching out.

The official website carries letters from famous personalities like Queen Elizabeth II, Desmond Tutu, Mother Teresa, Stevie Wonder, Dalai Lama, Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II and Kofi Annan, among others, who have lauded the innovative approach to furthering peace worldwide.

How To Participate in World Hello Day?

There is no set manual, but any individual can be part of World Hello Day by simply greeting 10 people or more. The official campaign encourages anyone, anywhere, to use one word, "hello" - as a stand for dialogue, kindness and connection.

"As a global event World Hello Day joins local participation in a global expression of peace. 31 winners of the Nobel Peace Prize are among the people who have realized World Hello Day's value as an instrument for preserving peace and as an occasion that makes it possible for anyone in the world to contribute to the process of creating peace," the website states.