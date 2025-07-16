Thumbs-Up Emoji Is Now Seen As Rude: Gen Z's Shift In Digital Communication

As the world celebrates World Emoji Day on July 17, a recent report has highlighted how a majority of Gen Zs are "cancelling" the evergreen and all-time favourite thumbs-up emoji, believing it to be rude, passive-aggressive or dismissive. The emoji is seen as a friendly gesture or sign of approval by millennials and Boomers, but Gen Z thinks it is unfriendly, Cosmopolitan recently reported.

Gen Zs think that the thumbs-up emoji can give the impression that the sender doesn't want to put in effort to craft a proper response and wants to end a conversation without a proper goodbye.

Experts have said that the difference in interpretation can lead to misunderstandings in professional settings, particularly when used in messages between colleagues or managers.

In 2024, Mail Online reported that Gen Z are urging people to avoid using the thumbs-up and the crying with laughter face emojis. As quoted, Keith Broni, the editor-in-chief of Emojipedia, said, "As with language, we should address who we are speaking to before sending them an emoji. People from younger generations are trying to avoid the thumbs-up emoji as they see it as passive-aggressive and a low-effort response. A Gen Z demographic might also view the 'slight smile' face as highly performative and slightly passive-aggressive,' added the linguist."

Gen Zs are giving preference to emojis like the Heart Emoji and the Sparkle Emoji for warmth and appreciation, and to add a touch of personality and friendliness. They also use colored heart emojis to offer a more casual way to express emotions.

The debate around the thumbs-up emoji highlights a generational communication gap. Some of the experts even recommend using direct affirmations like "Sounds good!" or "Thanks, I got it!" in order to avoid misunderstandings and ensure clear communication.

Good Grief! Offence now caused by a thumbs up Emoji 👍



How old are Gen Z? I can't believe this article can be representative!https://t.co/FdsySN7tGX pic.twitter.com/iFS5IcFnQf — Sandra Weeden (@SandraWeeden) July 22, 2024

@hwinkler4real I just read that Gen Z wants folks to stop using the thumbs up emoji saying it's rude…apparently they've never watched @HappyDays pic.twitter.com/V6PuJNpddU — steven conder (@condersteven) July 15, 2025

World Emoji Day On July 17

The day honours the impact of emojis on digital communication. The day was founded by Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia, in 2014 to recognise the growing influence of emojis on global communication. The day also highlights the evolution of emojis from simple emoticons to complex symbols of digital communication.