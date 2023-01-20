World Economic Forum: Satya Nadella Explains How ChatGPT Is Helping Villagers In India

The CEO of Microsoft discusses ChatGPT's application cases.

Artificial intelligence is bringing about a technological revolution that is steadily transforming every industry. The world's fascination with the cutting-edge chatbot ChatGPT is the most notable revolution right now. In the midst of all the recent hype surrounding this chatbot, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella spoke at the World Economic Forum 2023 on Wednesday. He gave an exceptional example of rural India to illustrate his experience with this AI technology.

In a chat with Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr. Nadella used ChatGPT as an example of how it is assisting citizens in remote areas of India.

He described his experience, saying, "When I was in India at the beginning of January, I saw this demo class, and one of the very unusual things that's happening is that digital public goods are being built for identity and payment in many systems, and one of the digital public goods that's being built is for language translation. Essentially, they have an open-source project that allows anyone in India who is developing an application to translate between any Indian language."

"So a demo I saw was a rural Indian farmer trying to access some government program, so he just expressed a complex thought in speech in one of the local languages that got translated and interpreted by a bot, and a response came back saying go to a portal and here is how you'll access the program, and he said look, I'm not going to the portal, I want you to do this for me, and it completed it, and the reason why it completed it was because they had a developer building it who had taken GPT and trained it over all of the government of India documents and then scaffolded it with speech recognition software," he said.

"This demonstrates how a large foundational model that was developed on the west coast of the United States a few months before made its way to a developer in India, who then added value to it to make a difference in a remote villager's life," he added.

The chatbot ChatGPT was created by the artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI. The system operates by learning from enormous amounts of data how to respond to every user inquiry in a manner akin to a human, providing information like a search engine would.