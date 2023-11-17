'Leave Nothing To Chance': Iceland Cricket's Dig At Australia Ahead Of World Cup Final

ICC has clarified that the decision to change the pitch had nothing uncommon to it.

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Cup final between India and Australia, Iceland Cricket has humorously advised the Australians to check everything, from markings on the coins to the alignment of the Moon and Venus, before locking horns with the hosts at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19. Notably, Iceland Cricket's post came in response to reports in the Australian media about pitch changes favouring Indian bowlers in the semi-final against New Zealand. The media reports suggested that the BCCI asked for a "used" pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in order to assist their spinners. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement and clarified that the decision to change the pitch had nothing uncommon to it.

Now, taking a cheeky jibe at the pitch change reports, Iceland Cricket asked the Australian team to "leave nothing to chance" and "check everything" before the final match on Sunday. "Message to the Aussies: check everything before the final. The metal and markings on the coin, the weight of the roller, the toxins in the dressing room's paint, the alignment of the Moon and Venus, etc. Leave nothing to chance, since you don't want to end up feeling insecure," the post read.

Message to the Aussies: check everything before the final. The metal and markings on the coin, the weight of the roller, the toxins in the dressing room's paint, the alignment of the Moon and Venus, etc. Leave nothing to chance, since you don't want to end up feeling insecure. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 16, 2023

The pitch controversy sullied the atmosphere ahead of the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. Foreign media, including Daily Mail, reported that the Indian board decided to go with a "used pitch" for the semi-final encounter, while a "fresh pitch" was supposed to be into play earlier. It also reported the possible change in the pitch in Ahmedabad for the finals.

However, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar fumed over the rumours and rubbished any such suggestions. "I hope Australia comes through because then we will read some more rubbish about the pitch being shifted. And, then to see to all those stupidos proven wrong with 713 runs scored on this pitch, which was supposed to be a shifted pitch, that is also going to happen. I would love to see that come from Australian and their media. I would love to see those morons being proven wrong once again. Never mind who wins. The runs and the way the pitch behaves.," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Separately, the ICC also said Atkinson, its independent pitch consultant, was aware of the change. "Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and have already happened a couple of times. This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host," the ICC said in a statement.

"The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won't play well," it added.