'Won't Let My Dog Die, Would Sell My House,' Says British Man Facing 20,000 Pounds Vet Bill

Rambo and her owner, Jaxon Feeley.

A British dog owner whose pet is sick and in danger of dying has said that he would do anything to save the animal, even sell his own house, according to the Metro News.

Jaxon Feeley, the prison officer from Wigan, is the owner of a two-year-old Weimaraner named Rambo who went into hypovolemic shock, an emergency condition where severe blood loss or other fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body, reported the news portal.

Since the puppy has been in intensive care for ten days, Mr. Feeley faces up to 20,000 pounds in veterinary expenses to save the life of his dog.

The prison officer had said that he would "sell his house" to keep her alive and had appealed for financial help via a crowdfunding page.

Jaxon had shared his plight online on January 27 and stated that "I am writing this to ask for any little bit of help you can provide to help me bring my little angel home. Rambo is only 2 years old, she is the most beautiful, gorgeous little soul in the world and loves nothing more than her big brother Rocky, running riot at grandma and granddads and getting all warm and cosy at home whilst licking everyone's face. She deserves so much more of a life than what is happening to her."

The grant assisted him, and the dog is now back at home, which he announced on his social media pages and thanked everyone for their support.

"Over the last 3 days, Rambo has pulled off a miracle, hour by hour she has increased her oxygen efficiency, started eating and drinking, her lungs are slowly recovering and we started to see that beautiful little personality resurface.," he wrote.

My little angel is by no means all better; it will be a long road to recovery for her, and she still requires 24/7 observation at this point along with a significant amount of medication. "However, we followed through on our promise and returned home," he stated.

Thanking the donours he wrote that, "there are no words to express how grateful I am for everyone's love, support, and donations over the last 2 weeks. It genuinely means more than you will ever know; these dogs have saved my life more than once, and I will stop at nothing to save theirs. From me, Rambo, Rocky, and the Feeleys, thank you for everything from the bottom of our hearts".