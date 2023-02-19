Woman Shot In Front Of Her Children During An Argument On Valentine's Day

She was shot while their two children were in the car.

On Valentine's Day, a 26-year-old woman was murdered in front of her children outside of a South Carolina grocery store, as per a report in New York Post.

The woman, Alexandria Cress Borys, got into a verbal fight with a stranger while loading goods into her car in the parking lot. Around 4 pm local time, the stranger took out a revolver and shot Ms Borys in the back, as per the outlet. Tyler Borys, husband of the woman, stated that she was shot while their two children were in the car.

Alexandria Cress Borys was declared dead immediately after officers arrived at the scene, according to the Irmo Police Department.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison. Investigators spoke to the witnesses and concluded that Ms Harrison and Ms Borys had a disagreement, although it still is unclear what exactly started the fight.

According to the Post, Ms Harrison sped away from the scene but subsequently surrendered, according to police, at around 5:30 pm local time. She was arrested and booked at the Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder and other crimes involving weapons.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said that the women did not know each other prior to the incident. He said in a statement, "Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them." He said that a "rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event."

The Police Chief concluded, "Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today."

Mr Borys remembered his wife as the "best wife you could ever ask for". Alexandria Cress Borys was also a cosmetologist and nursing student. According to her husband, her brother died from a gunshot wound just six days before Ms Bory was killed.