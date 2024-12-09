Woman Rejects Job Offer After Spotting Red Flags In CEO: "Called Copywriting As ChatGPT"

In a recent LinkedIn post, a woman shared her decision to reject a job offer after observing the company CEO's rude and disrespectful behaviour. Vibha Gupta shared a list of red flags that made her realise joining the company would be a serious mistake. Ms Gupta's first concern arose when the CEO kept her waiting for 15 minutes. While she acknowledged this might have been due to his busy schedule, his subsequent behaviour raised eyebrows.

When asked if HR had sent her an introductory company video, Ms Gupta replied no. The CEO immediately summoned the HR representative into his office and reprimanded them in front of her. "He asked me if HR sent a video about the company. I said no and he called her in his cabin and scolded them right in front of me. No respect towards his employees. While I understand HR made a mistake it's disrespectful to scold your employee in front of a stranger," she wrote in her post.

Then, the CEO compared her creative work to AI-generated content, specifically ChatGPT, which she found disrespectful. "Called copywriting as “ChatGPT.” Made me realise my work will not be respected by him. He copied a bio I wrote in the assignment and forwarded it to his marketing team. Will not be surprised if they update their bio in some days," she added.

"I agree that he might have worked hard to get there but man, please be humble and respectful towards people around you. Right after the interview, I messaged HR about what happened in the cabin and withdrew my candidature. He might find someone who'll be a great fit for his company but he doesn't deserve me," Ms Gupta concluded the post.

Ms Gupta's post has sparked a wave of support on LinkedIn, garnering numerous likes and comments. Many users commended her decision to reject the job offer, citing the CEO's behaviour as a major red flag.

One user wrote, "In my opinion, withdrawing your candidature was the best decision you could have made. Working in such an environment can be toxic and detrimental to your well-being. Nice Move."

Another commented, "100% in agreement. You were lucky - most often these red flags come after you hit the floor. And it's already quite late." A third said, "Some great lessons for hiring companies here. The interview situation is the ultimate 2 way street and smart people will assess everything about your company."

A fourth added, "100 per cent. Sounds like a horrible place to work. No amount of money will ever compensate for that."