Woman Alleges Harassment At Diljit Dosanjh Show In Bengaluru, Sparks Kannada Language Debate

Diljit Dosanjh's highly-anticipated Dil-Luminati tour concert in Bengaluru on December 6 sparked a social media debate over a language dispute. An X user, who attended the event, shared a post describing a distressing experience caused by the Hindi-Kannada debate. Tanisha Sabherwal recalled that during the concert, a woman accidentally pushed her, a common occurrence in a crowded event. However, the situation escalated when Ms Sabherwal politely asked the woman to give her some space. Instead of apologising, the woman allegedly responded with abusive language and made a demand that Ms Sabherwal speak in Kannada.

The situation intensified when Ms Sabherwal's friend stepped in to defend her. The woman allegedly became violent and twisted her friend's arm in an aggressive gesture. Undeterred, the woman then called the police, but Ms Sabherwal was prepared. Having recorded the entire confrontation, she was able to present evidence to the authorities when they arrived, corroborating her account of the events.

"I never thought I'll be saying this, after having lived for so long but BANGALORE WILL COLLAPSE soon because of this language issue. If you're gonna say ‘then learn', go ahead but READ ON. Yesterday's Diljeet concert experience was pathetic," she wrote on X.

I never thought I'll be saying this, after having lived for so long but BANGALORE WILL COLLAPSE soon because of this language issue.



If you're gonna say ‘then learn', go ahead but READ ON.



Yesterday's Diljeet concert experience was pathetic. — Tanisha Sabherwal (@tanishaaa03) December 7, 2024

Ms Sabherwal further alleged that the woman began crying, feigned collapsing, and then demanded that she delete the video recording of the incident.

"Police left, never came back. Now was the time for final woman card. She started crying, acted to collapse and created a whole scene. Mind you, she had no one around. Her friends left as soon as she started creating a scene. Another friend took her to a seating area and she said, ‘please delete the video'. It's so saddening to see this happening in your own country. I hate this language idea and this fake feminism. The only thing that saved as was the video. Dont complain of overseas racism if this is how you create your own people," she added.

Ms Sabherwal's post ignited a heated debate on X, with many users weighing in on the contentious issue of language and regional pride. One user said, "Irony that all this drama of her happened at a show which was not in Kannada."

Another commented, "Surprisingly Diljit doesn't sing in Kannada he sing in Punjabi which so close to Hindi almost every north indian understand little bit Punjabi so what she is doing in concert when she is so possessive for her language."

A third wrote, "You gotta post it online, If she gets away with it. It might turn into a pattern!"