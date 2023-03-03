Will Steve Davis Become The Next Twitter CEO? What We Know

Steve Davis has twin master's degrees in particle physics and aerospace engineering.

Elon Musk said last month that a new CEO will be running Twitter by the end of this year. Though there has been no new development since then, a recent report claimed that Steve Davis, a long-time associate of Mr Musk, will take over the top post. Mr Davis is currently the CEO of The Boring Company, and has also worked in SpaceX. According to Platformer, he has been calling Twitter managers since last week. He was also involved in the layoffs at the social media company that impacted 200 people.

Who is Steve Davis?

Mr Davis started working with Mr Musk in 2003 as one of the first hires at SpaceX and has twin master's degrees in particle physics and aerospace engineering, according to Bloomberg.

He is famous as a workaholic, putting in 16 hours a day every day for years, according to one of his former colleague at SpaceX who Bloomberg spoke to.

There is also a famous story of an incredible engineering feat associated with Mr Davis. He was given a challenge by Mr Musk to create a part that cost $120,000 with a budget of $5,000. After months of hard work, he came up with a way to craft the part for $3,900, said the Bloomberg report.

While still working at SpaceX, Mr Davis opened a yogurt shop, Mr Yogato, as a side project. Excited by the entrepreneurial attitude developing inside, Mr Davis enrolled himself at George Mason University for a doctorate in economics.

A few years later, he opened a bar named Thomas Foolery, which became one of the first restaurants in Washington to accept bitcoin.

Thomas Foolery closed in 2015 and Ms Davis sold Mr Yogato last year for $1, Bloomberg reported.

What Elon Musk said about the new Twitter CEO

Last month, the Twitter chief said a new boss will be appointed by the end of this year. "I need to stabilise the organisation and make sure it's in a healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out.... I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year."

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX has in the past given few clues to what type of leader he is looking for. On December 21, when he first announced he planned to step down as chief executive, Mr Musk said only that he would limit his own duties to software and server engineering once "someone foolish enough" had taken his place.