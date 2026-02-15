Why India Stands Apart On The Map As A Sub-Continent

India is called a subcontinent, but ever wondered why? A subcontinent is a large landmass that is smaller than a continent but distinct from the surrounding landmass. And when it comes to India, the country has unique geographical and cultural characteristics.

The Indian subcontinent includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, covering approximately 4.4 million square kilometres. It is situated on the Indian Plate, from the Himalayas stretching southwards into the Indian Ocean.

But among these nations, India stands out. Its landmass, covering a staggering 3.8 million square kilometres, has naturally-marked boundaries - Arabian Sea on the west, Bay of Bengal on the east, Indian Ocean on the south and, a distinct separation from the rest of Asia by the Himalayan mountain range, which is the world's highest.

The term "subcontinent" also reflects India's diversity, with over 1.4 billion people and dozens of languages spoken. The region has a rich history, with ancient civilisations like the Indus Valley Civilisation and the Vedic period.

Other Subcontinents

1. Arabian Peninsula: A subcontinent in Southwest Asia, comprising Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman and other countries.

2. Korean Peninsula: A subcontinent in East Asia, including North and South Korea.

3. Iberian Peninsula: A subcontinent in Southwest Europe, comprising Spain and Portugal.

4. Balkans: A subcontinent in Southeast Europe, including countries like Greece, Bulgaria, and Albania

Why China is Not Considered a Subcontinent?

But why is China not considered a subcontinent? It is because it doesn't meet the geographical and cultural criteria that define a subcontinent.

China has a long history as a unified cultural and political entity, unlike the Indian subcontinent, which comprises multiple countries and cultures. The nation's diverse landscapes, from mountains to plains, aren't as distinct as the Indian subcontinent's geography.