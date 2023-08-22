'Why Didn't You Go To US?' Bengaluru Techie Gives 7 Reasons, Thread Viral

A techie provided reasons for choosing not to relocate to the United States.

Indian IT engineers have a significant presence abroad, particularly in countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and various European nations. These engineers are often sought after for their technical skills, problem-solving abilities, and strong work ethic.

Hence, in the Indian middle class, an Indian software professional is frequently presumed to pursue the American Dream. There's a common notion that IT engineers have relatively easy access to opportunities abroad, and if they opt not to work overseas, it's often perceived as a reflection of their professional competence.

However, not every software developer genuinely wants to work abroad; there are some who would like to work just in India.

Highlighting this aspect of professional life, one social media user has come up with a Twitter thread that is going viral now.

Aanshul Sadaria, a software engineer working at the renowned tech company Google in Bengaluru, has articulated his decision to stay committed to India instead of succumbing to the appeal of the United States.

Through a series of tweets, he has opened up about the motivations and factors that played a role in shaping his choice.

"Bhaiya, why did you not go to the US? Didn't you get an opportunity?", Mr. Sadaria mentioned that he frequently came across this question from various people.

From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for US. I could as well. But I didn't!



Patriotism?



Not exactly.



I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family! ❤️ — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

He explained: "I could as well. But I didn't! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family!"

"Would you ever go to the US in the future with your family?" Additionally, he claimed that he was questioned regarding the prospect of pursuing future endeavors in the United States.

"Perhaps. For a few years, just to get a taste of US working culture and because I am a travel freak. But ultimately, I would want to settle back in India only," he responded.

"People say the same thing and then never come back." 😒



Quite true. And I can't comment much on that because I haven't worn those shoes.



But hypothetically, I feel the standard of living in India can be amazing with lower regular costs like house rent, etc. 🤩 — Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

As the thread progressed, the dialogue evolved into a comprehensive comparison between the two nations, encompassing aspects such as professional opportunities, healthcare, education, and various dimensions of life. The discourse extended to the theme of quality of life, prompting Mr. Sadaria to delve into the economic realities and social intricacies that define India's distinctive environment.

At the core of his reasoning was a comprehensive perspective on life in India, encompassing a fusion of convenience, affordability, and emotional connections. He praised the accessibility of domestic assistance, the solace found in familial bonds, and the cost-efficiency of private education.