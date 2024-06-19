Who is Zara Shatavari, The Miss AI Candidate From India

Zara Shatavari boasts over 7,500 followers on Instagram.

Zara Shatavari is one of the top 10 finalists in the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated models, organised by Fanvue. According to Forbes, Shatavari was selected from more than 1,500 international entries. She is based in India and is a "PCOS and depression warrior". She is also a foodie, travel enthusiast and fashion lover, who aims to "empower individuals to live their best lives" through her insights on health, career development and the latest fashion trends. She aspires to "connect deeply with her followers and inspire them daily," per her website.

Zara Shatavari was created by Rahul Choudhry, co-founder of an Indian mobile ad agency. This "digital diva" operates a website where she publishes blogs on health and fashion trends. She also boasts over 7,500 followers on Instagram. Her social media feed has photographers of her hopping on a yoga ball, resting outside at a serene tropical spa and reclining under the sheets on a leisurely Sunday morning. In one post, she wishes her followers a happy Diwali wearing a red sari in a room filled with traditional holiday candles and clay lamps that symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

"My mission is to empower individuals to live their best lives by sharing valuable insights and tips on health, career development, and the latest fashion trends. With a natural Indian look and a human touch, I aim to connect deeply with my followers and inspire them every day," her website reads.

In a LinkedIn post, Rahul Choudhry said, "I am thrilled to announce that Zara Shatavari, our innovative AI influencer, has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the prestigious Miss AI Competition, out of 1500 expert participants from around the world!"

"This recognition by the FanVue World AI Creator Awards showcases Zara's outstanding contributions to the AI and influencer community. It's a tremendous honour to see her represent India and Asia on such a global stage, especially as the only finalist from India and one of only two from Asia," he added.

Separately, speaking to Forbes, Mr Choudhry said that while there is much discussion over the benefits and drawbacks of AI, he believes it all comes down to how we utilise it. "Zara's purpose is to spread awareness. She has a celebrity-like aura because we noticed people tend to follow celebrities and join their causes," he said.

If Shatavari proves to be a successful influencer, Mr Choudhry hopes she'll be, the energetic beauty with dewy skin and a radiant smile will inspire her followers to drop cash on the product she represents, Hermones, which promises to help correct those chemical disparities.

Notably, Miss AI, the inaugural contest from the World AI Creator Awards, opened in April. The contestants will be judged on their beauty, tech skills, and social clout for the chance to earn the Miss AI crown. The AI-powered divas will be judged by a panel of four judges, including two AI-generated judges: Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini. The cash prize for the top three Miss AI winners totals over $20,000. The AI creator crowned Miss AI will receive a $5,000 cash prize, promotion on Fanvue and a dedicated publicist to expand their reach.