This US Island Does Not Allow Use Of Cars And Bikes. Here's Why

The island has about 500 residents, but it attracts over a million visitors each year.

An island in the US state of Michigan was recently named one of the most beautiful islands. Mackinac Island is a historic island between the Lower and Upper Peninsulas of Michigan. An 8.2-mile stretch of road on Mackinac Island stands apart from the four million miles of public streets in the country. M-185 is the only state highway in the US where motor vehicles are not allowed.

Walking, riding a bicycle and horse-drawn carriages are the primary modes of transportation on Mackinac Island. It has only about 500 residents, but it attracts over a million visitors each year. It also houses over 500 horses, as motorised vehicles have been prohibited since 1898 because they scare the horses, according to the official website of the island.

The automobile industry was only getting started towards the end of the 1800s, and its headquarters were in Michigan. Oldsmobile was established in Lansing and Ford in Detroit. Horse-drawn carriages had been providing tours of the stunning Mackinac Island for more than thirty years by that time. They had a significant role in the island's transformation from a military station and hub for the Great Lakes fur trade to a well-liked tourist attraction.

Carriage men petitioned the municipal council to outlaw the "dangerous horseless carriages" that were frightening their horses when a few cars initially started showing up on Mackinac Island. The ban was passed on July 6, 1898, by the village leaders and since then the island has been car-free.

"As automobiles became ubiquitous in the 20th century, the lack of motor vehicles on Mackinac Island has given the place a special character that makes it truly feel like a vacation escape," the website added.

Even though the majority of the island is covered by the Mackinac Island State Park, there are still many things to do, such as shopping, picturesque bike rides, and visiting art galleries.