Who Is Tannaz Davoodi? Woman From Animal's 'Jamal Kudu' Song Going Viral

Tannaz Davoodi featured in viral 'Jamal Kudu' song.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's continues to dominate the box office collections and some scenes and songs from the movie have become fan favourites. One such song is Bobby Deol's entry song "Jamal Kudu" which has become a hit on social media. The song features Bobby Deol dancing with a glass of alcohol on his head. Several people on the internet are trying the famous step and grooving to the peppy song. Amid this, a woman who featured in the song has become a sensation overnight. Iranian model and dancer Tannaz Davoodi was one of the guests at the wedding, as shown in the movie. She was a part of the choir singing the song.

Tannaz Davoodi was born in Tehran, Iran. She is also known as Tanni and is a dancer and a model who works in India. She began her career as a background dancer in the entertainment industry and has since collaborated with celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Karan Singh Grover, Sooraj Pancholi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, and Rajpal Yadav.

Ms Davoodi penned down a heartfelt note after the song became viral on social media. She said it was an honour to work with Mr Deol and thanked the Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the opportunity. She wrote, "It was such an honour to play alongside the one and only @iambobbydeol as an Iranian. A massive thank you to @nmbollywoodcastings and team for this opportunity And a massive thank you to @sandeepreddy.vanga. A massive thank you to all my lovely friends, family and fans! I have received so many lovely messages from you all! Last but not least, A MASSIVE thank you to ALL of you for making this song go viral! Love you guys, Tannaz."

The entire country has started to groove to the upbeat song that was played during Bobby's character Abrar Haque's wedding scene in the film. Interestingly, the song is not an Indian composition but is a version of an Iranian folk song titled ''Jamaal Jamaaloo''. The original version is around half a century old.

The English translation of the song lyrics is, "Oh! The black-eyed beauty, don't break my heart with your brutality. Oh, you are leaving me to embark on a new journey and I am going crazy like Majnu. Don't mess with my heart darling. You're leaving me to go on a voyage and I'm going crazy like Majnu." "Jamal Jamalek Jamaloo Jamal Kudu," the song's catchphrase, translates to "Oh my love, my beloved, my sweet love."

The song was originally performed in the 1950s by the Kharazemi Girls High School's Shirazi Choir, and it has since gained popularity as a wedding song. It is claimed to be a translation of the same-titled poem by well-known Iranian poet Bijan Smandar.

Talking about the inspiration behind his dance moves to Jamal Kudu, Bobby Deol said, " I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our heads. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came to my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it."