Who Is Ravi Gupta? Ithaca Holdings Chief Behind Bumble's $1.3 Billion Acquisition

Ravi Gupta, co-founder and co-CEO of Ithaca Holdings, has emerged as a key figure in the tech and investment world after his firm agreed to acquire dating platform Bumble in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal. A seasoned technology executive and investor with previous stints at Instacart and Sequoia Capital, Gupta is set to become Bumble's co-CEO alongside John Hegeman following the acquisition, placing him at the forefront of the company's next phase of growth.

According to Reuters, Bumble's proposed acquisition comes after years of declining user engagement, falling revenue and difficulties attracting younger consumers to traditional dating apps. The transaction will take the company private once completed.

The agreement, announced on October 13, 2026, provides for Bumble shareholders to receive $6.05 per share in cash.

Who Is Ravi Gupta?

Ravi Gupta is the co-founder and co-CEO of Ithaca Holdings, an investment firm focused on acquiring established technology businesses and developing their long-term potential.

Before co-founding Ithaca Holdings, Gupta held senior positions at grocery delivery company Instacart. He subsequently became a partner at venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

According to Business Insider, Gupta spent four years in senior executive roles at Instacart before joining Sequoia Capital. His professional experience includes working in technology operations, corporate strategy and investment.

Business Insider also reported that Gupta and Ithaca co-founder John Hegeman are expected to become Bumble's co-CEOs following completion of the acquisition.

What Is Ithaca Holdings?

Ithaca Holdings is a technology-focused holding company co-founded by Gupta and John Hegeman. Its stated strategy is to acquire established businesses and use advanced technology to strengthen their long-term prospects.

In the official acquisition announcement, Bumble said Ithaca's co-CEOs would assume leadership of the dating platform after the transaction closes.

The announcement also stated that Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd would remain actively involved with the company and work alongside the incoming leadership team.

According to the company announcement, Bumble is expected to remain based in Austin, Texas, with offices in London and New York.

Why Is Ithaca Holdings Acquiring Bumble for $1.3 Billion?

Bumble's proposed acquisition follows a prolonged period of financial and operational challenges.

According to Reuters, the dating platform's total paying users fell 16.4% to approximately 3.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. The company's quarterly revenue has also been declining for nearly two years.

Bumble, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, became known for its women-first approach to online dating. However, the company has faced increasing competition and changing consumer preferences, particularly among younger users who are becoming less interested in traditional swipe-based dating.

Reuters reported that Bumble has attempted to improve engagement through product changes and artificial intelligence-powered features, including a matchmaking assistant. These efforts have yet to produce a sustained recovery.

The acquisition will give Bumble a new ownership structure as it attempts to improve its business performance.

What Are the Financial Terms of the Deal?

According to Bumble's official announcement, Ithaca Holdings has agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.3 billion.

Shareholders will receive $6.05 per share of Bumble's Class A common stock. The company said the offer represents an approximately 138% premium over its closing share price on October 9, 2026.

Barron's reported that the acquisition follows a substantial decline in Bumble's market value since its 2021 stock market debut.

The deal is expected to take Bumble private, removing it from the pressures associated with public-market trading once the transaction is completed.

Ravi Gupta and John Hegeman to Lead Bumble

Under the agreement, Gupta and Hegeman will become Bumble's co-chief executive officers after the acquisition closes.

Hegeman previously served as chief revenue officer at Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, who founded Bumble and returned as its chief executive in 2025, will remain actively involved with the company, according to the official announcement.

The incoming leadership team will be responsible for guiding Bumble's business strategy as the company responds to changing dating habits, competition and the challenges of retaining paying users.