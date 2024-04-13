5 Facts About Top Female Indian Gamer, Payal Dhare, Who Met PM Modi

Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming is 20 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Indian gamers recently sat down to discuss the future of the gaming industry.

During the meeting, which took place on Thursday, they spoke about the rise of games based on Indian mythology and the concept of gaming as a career in India.

The meeting also focused on the challenges gamers face in India and the difference between skill-based games and those offering quick income.

The gamers who attended the meeting were Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Tirth Mehta, Naman Mathur, Anshu Bisht and Payal Dhare.

Who is Payal Dhare?

– Payal Dhare, also known as “Payal Gaming”, is one of India's most popular female game creators.

– She is from Umranala village, which falls under Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to news agency PTI about her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ms Dhare's father Shivshankar Dhare said, “I am very proud. When PM Modi called her to meet, I felt extremely happy. Sitting with the Prime Minister of our country, and playing games with him is unbelievable. Everyone who meets me now says that Payal has made the village and the district proud.”

- In March, this year, Ms Dhare won the “Gaming Creator of the Year” award. Sharing pictures from the award night, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for the constant love and support.”

- She also won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award last year. She also received the title of Female Streamer of the Year.

– Apart from gaming, Payal Dhare also runs a merchandise line — thriftxpayal.