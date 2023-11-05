Who Is Derek Lunsford? All About The American Bodybuilder Who Won Mr Olympia 2023

Derek Lunsford was a soccer player before he started lifting weights

American bodybuilder Derek Lunsford has won the title of Mr Olympia 2023 held at the Orange County Center in Orlando, Florida. He won a prize of $400,000.

Derek Lunsford claimed the top spot and earned prize money of $400,000. Hadi Choopan was awarded $150,000. Samson Dauda, who finished third, received a prize of $100,000. The fourth place was earned by Brandon Curry. He took home $40,000. The fifth place was secured by Andrew Jacked. He has received $35,000.

Alongside the top five finishers at the bodybuilding competition, several other remarkable athletes demonstrated their prowess in the highly competitive field. Hunter Labrada secured the sixth position, while Michal Krizo impressed with a seventh-place finish.

This was Mr Lunsford's second attempt at the championship. He secured the second spot in 2022 after Hadi Choopan won the head-to-head battle. Mr Lunsford, 30, was always inclined to intense exercise at a very early age. He was a soccer player before he started lifting weights and decided to build a career in bodybuilding. He made his bodybuilding debut at the age of 22 and emerged victorious in the 2015 NPC Indianapolis Championships in the Men's Open Welterweight division. He also won the 2015 and 2016 NPC Junior Nationals. In addition to the Mr Olympia victory, Derek Lunsford was also honoured with the 2023 People's Olympia Champ award.





