American Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford Wins Mr Olympia 2023, Prize Money Is...

Derek Lunsford clinched the title of 2023 Mr. Olympia on Saturday. The event took place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

After securing the second spot in 2022, Mr Lunsford found himself in another head-to-head battle, this time with Hadi Choopan.

Mr Choopan, last year's champion, earned the moniker "The Persian Wolf" as the first Iranian to claim the top honour at this prestigious event.

During the pre-judging round, both Derek Lunsford and Hadi Choopan made it into the top three finalists, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

As per a report published by Generation Iron, the prize breakdown for Mr Olympia 2023 competition is as follows:

Derek Lunsford claimed the top spot and earned prize money $400,000. Hadi Choopan was awarded $150,000. Samson Dauda, who finished third, received a prize of $100,000. The fourth place was earned by Brandon Curry. He took home $40,000. The fifth place was secured by Andrew Jacked. He has received $35,000.

Alongside the top five finishers at the bodybuilding competition, several other remarkable athletes demonstrated their prowess in the highly competitive field. Hunter Labrada secured the sixth position, while Michal Krizo impressed with a seventh-place finish.

Tonio Burton's strong performance landed him in eighth place, and Regan Grimes claimed the ninth spot. Charles Griffen rounded out the top ten, showcasing the depth of talent and dedication present at the event.

In addition to the Mr Olympia victory, Derek Lunsford was also honoured with the 2023 People's Olympia Champ award.