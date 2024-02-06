'When Reel Meets Real': This Pic From 12th Fail Set Is Viral

Along with the dynamic picture, the caption reads, "Show us a better twinning, we'll wait."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail emerged as the surprise hit of 2023. The film featuring Vikrant Massey opened to widespread critical acclaim. Recently, the movie's lead actor Vikrant Massey bagged the Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics) category. Now, a picture has surfaced on the internet from the movie set featuring IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, Vikrant Massey, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi and Medha Shankr.

Posted on Instagram by Zee Studios, the picture shows Mr Sharma alongside his wife Mrs Joshi, and actress Medha Shankr, with actor Vikrant Massey posing together. They also opted for similar attire. Mr Sharma and Mr Massey can be seen wearing red checked shirts, while Mrs Joshi and Ms Shankr wore blue kurta.

Along with the dynamic picture, the caption reads, "Show us a better twinning, we'll wait."

See the post here:

The movie has undeniably become one of the most discussed films of the previous year and connected strongly with viewers. It has also received immense praise from the Bollywood industry.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave a shoutout to the movie and posted notes of appreciation on social media.

Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, "When the Reel Meets Real. Both put their Best to Achieve the Ultimate."

"Beautiful," another user remarked.

"Best," the third user wrote.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Mr Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. Mr Sharma became an IPS officer after cleaning the toilet, working in the library, and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle that came his way. The film was released in theatres last year and opened to stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike.

