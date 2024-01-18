When IMF's Gita Gopinath Met Chanel CEO Leena Nair In Davos

IMF Chief Gita Gopinath with Chanel CEO Leena Nair in Davos.

The paths of two influential women of Indian origin crossed at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. International Monetary Fund's Deputy Managing Director chief Gita Gopinath and Chanel CEO Leena Nair captured the moment with a photograph.

Ms Gopinath wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Great to finally meet ⁦@LeenaNairHR⁩. Only in Davos does an economist run into a fashion mogul.”

Great to finally meet ⁦@LeenaNairHR⁩. Only in Davos does an economist run into a fashion mogul. pic.twitter.com/tWjIdHT1X9 — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 17, 2024

Gita Gopinath, 52, born and raised in India, is the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She has an impressive academic background, including a PhD from Princeton, and is known for her contributions to economics. Before her current role, she was the chief economist at the IMF from 2019 to 2022.

On the other hand, Leena Nair, 54, a British citizen of Indian origin, has made a mark in the corporate world. She became the first female and youngest-ever chief human resources officer at consumer goods major Unilever. In 2021, Ms Nair made history once again by becoming the global chief executive of the prestigious French luxury fashion house Chanel.

Davos, a beautiful town in the Swiss Alps, hosts the World Economic Forum (WEF) every year. This event brings together leaders from politics, business, and other fields to talk about important global issues such as the economy, the environment, technology, and health. The forum is known for encouraging discussions and partnerships to find solutions to these challenges. Davos is therefore considered a crucial hub for shaping global decisions and cooperation.