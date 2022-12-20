WhatsApp Launches 'Undo Delete For Me' Feature To Save You From Tricky Situations

WhatsApp said this new offering would be available to all users on Android and iPhone.

How many of us have just mistakenly deleted a message for ourselves but was meant to be deleted for everyone on WhatsApp? This has probably landed many of us in very embarrassing situations. To prevent all of this, the company has now rolled a new feature where a person can undo the accidentally pressed on 'Delete for me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone'.

It will be known as "accidental delete," and will give users a five-second window to undo their decision to delete a message for themselves and subsequently delete it for everyone. WhatsApp said this new offering would be available to all users on Android and iPhone.

WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce the same and said, "Delete for Me" We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone!"

"Delete for Me" 🤦🤦🤦



We've all been there, but now you can UNDO when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone! pic.twitter.com/wWgJ3JRc2r — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 19, 2022

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, some Android and iOS users participated in its beta testing in August.

In August, WhatsApp increased the time duration to delete the wrongly sent message to over two days. Prior to that, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform allowed its users to delete a wrongly sent message within one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds' time frame. This development came after the platform introduced privacy features with an aim to provide more control over conversations and offer more privacy. This included exiting group chats without notifying anyone, controlling who can see you are online and preventing screenshots on view once messages.

Also Read: 'Hi Mum': All You Need to Know About Scam That Has Caused Australians To Lose Over ₹ 57 Crore

Other features already offered by WhatsApp include end-to-end default call and message protection, disappearing messages, end-to-end encrypted backups, two-step verification, and the option to block and report unwanted chats.