'We Are Not Alone in This Universe': Analysts Cite Unknown Origin Of Peruvian Mummies

The bodies were claimed to be 1,000-year-old fossilised remains of aliens.

Adding to the enigma surrounding the "non-human" mummified remains discovered in Peru, a recent DNA analysis revealed that 30% of its genetic makeup is not from any known species. This startling finding, presented by controversial journalist and UFO enthusiast Jose Jaime Maussan, has fueled speculation about the origins of these mysterious remains.

According to the Daily Star, the world was shocked and baffled in equal measures when two miniature corpses were unveiled by controversial Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan. He claimed that they were centuries-old alien corpses found in Peru, with the latter country starting legal proceedings against Maussan for allegedly stealing them from the country.

Mexico's Congress just unveiled two dead aliens estimated to be around 1,000 years old. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Zr7z4FKenS — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 13, 2023

The journalist and Mexican researchers, affirming authenticity, stated that mummies with three toes displayed 30% DNA unrelated to known species.

He said, "This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner. We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet. The public has the right to know about non-human technology and beings. This reality unites humanity rather than dividing us. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth."

"These specimens do not belong to our terrestrial evolution. They were not creatures discovered after a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom mines and later transformed into fossilised mummies."