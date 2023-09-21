Watch: YouTuber MrBeast Rides In World's Most Expensive Car, Valued At $100 Million

The 16-minute long video is titled $1 vs $100,000,000 Car

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, one of the most subscribed YouTube individual content creators recently posted a video driving an array of unique vehicles, all priced differently. The list began with a $1 junk car and ended with the most expensive car $100 million Ferrari.

The YouTuber not only recorded the driving experience but also tested its features too. He also posted a teaser on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, "I can't believe we got a flying car, a boat car, and a $100,000,000 car for our new video, lol."

The 16-minute long video is titled $1 vs $100,000,000 Car! However, the showstopper was the Ferrari 125 S, the first-ever Ferrari.

In the video, MrBeast explains, "We're going to be exploding, sailing, driving and even flying all of these cars to show you why they're so expensive."

See the video here:

After driving and testing cars from every price range, the YouTuber was seen riding in the $100 million Ferrari at the end of the video. He said, "This car is so historic and valuable that this museum representative is the only person on Earth allowed to drive it. It's only allowed to be driven on this bridge. We had cops completely close the roads and we even had street cleaners fill in every pothole and clean the entire street to ensure that nothing damages this $100,000,000 car."

Meanwhile, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021. He reportedly makes around $5 million a month, making him YouTube's highest-paid content creator, according to Forbes.

Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, MrBeast just became well-known in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.