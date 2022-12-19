Watch: Visually Impaired Girls Walk The Ramp At A Fashion Show In Gujarat

The video has garnered more than 42,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes.

Eight visually impaired girls on Sunday walked the ramp in style at a fashion show organised by the Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design in Rajkot, Gujarat. Breaking the stereotypes, these girls walked solo into the limelight to hearty applause from the audience. They were dressed in sombre-coloured gowns with lacey headgear and light makeup to complete their vintage western look.

News agency ANI shared a video of the fashion show on Twitter. "Visually impaired girls walk the ramp.. organized by Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design, in Rajkot yesterday," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH Gujarat: Visually impaired girls walk the ramp at the Lakme fashion show organized by Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design, in Rajkot yesterday pic.twitter.com/dXFuHcDAUE — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 42,000 views and nearly 2,500 likes. In the video, the girls can be seen being accompanied by boys halfway into the ramp. Seconds later, they are then seen walking solo into the limelight to hearty applause from the audience.

In the comment section, while some internet users praised the beautiful initiative, others lauded the girls for their grace and confidence. "Such a beautiful initiative," wrote one user. "What grace and confidence. Keep it up!!" said another.

The girls belonged to the VD Parekh Andh Mahila Vikash Graha. Speaking to ANI, one of the visually impaired models, Jahnvi, said, "I felt happy to participate in the fashion show. We were practicing for 15-20 days. Team members of Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design made us practice, they taught us everything very well. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

"When we heard the applause from the audience, we realised that we had done a good job and felt thrilled," said Isha, another visually-impaired model.

The director of the IFJD and the organiser of the show, Bosky Nathwani, told the agency that he was extremely positive about the show and the performance of the girls on the ramp.