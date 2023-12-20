Watch: Twinkle Khanna's Reply To Akshay Kumar's "Are Men Irrelevant" Question Goes Viral

Twinkle Khanna shared the video from launch of her book, titled 'Welcome to Paradise'.

Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty retorts, and she has proved it once again. Recently, the actor-turned-author and columnist shared a video from the launch of her new book, titled ‘Welcome to Paradise'. At the event, her husband Akshay Kumar tried putting her in a spot, but Mrs Funnybones managed to steal the limelight with her witty response and even shared a sweet note for him. On Saturday, Twinkle shared a glimpse of the segment from the event where Akshay Kumar asked her if men are “irrelevant” as the lead characters of her latest book are women.

“All the main characters are all women. So I just want to know whether men are irrelevant?” the Bollywood actor asked. To this, she said, “No, you need dessert right? To be happy. So men are important for us to enjoy ourselves and indulge. And I think that a lot of this that I could do is including going to study. I would not been able to do it if he didn't hadn't supported me the way he has”.

Notably, the former actor recently completed her Master's degree in writing from the University of London. She shifted to the UK for some time as she enrolled for the course.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “At the book launch he stumped me with this question about Welcome to Paradise and my brain had to do a few cartwheels to come up with a suitable answer. What answer would you have given if you were in my place? While reading the book did you feel that men were irrelevant.”

In the comments section, while some users praised Twinkle for her witty answer, others were disappointed about her calling men “dessert”. “Can we call women "a dessert" and get away with it?” wrote one user. To this, the former actor replied, “No you can't but you can blame centuries of patriarchy for your current predicament :) humour is always about punching up and not down!”

“Ha ha ha ..best book launch,” commented another user. “'Men are desert' well said,” expressed a third. “Well he is known for his comic timing. Ur answer is perfect. I have to order the book,” added another.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving', ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' and ‘Mrs Funnybones' - all of which were best-sellers. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her latest projects as a film producer include the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company.