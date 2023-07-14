Watch: This Man Does 3,249 Push Ups In One Hour, Smashes The World Record

Daniel is looking to break more fitness records this year.

Daniel Scali, an Australian athlete, has broken the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour for the second time.

According to Guinness World Records, fitness fanatic Daniel managed to do 3,249 push ups, breaking the record of 3,206 set by fellow Aussie Lucas Helmke, in November 2022. Daniel had previously set the record in April 2022 with 3,182 push ups.

As per Guinness World Records guidelines, one complete push up consists of the body being lowered until at least a 90-degree angle is attained at the elbow, then raised until the arms are straight (although they do not need to be locked at the elbow). Contrary to popular belief, the chest is not required to touch the floor. Only three of Daniel's push ups were discounted due to improper form.

Despite having a powerful appearance, Daniel has complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which causes his left arm to hurt almost continuously. He has had this ailment ever since he severely broke his left arm when he fell off his trampoline when he was 12 years old. And this is what makes Daniel's achievement even more impressive.

"It's the brain sending the wrong messages to my arm," Daniel explained. "So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, or water, will cause me pain."

"From the top of my shoulder all the way down to my hand I started to feel the burn a bit more, and you'll actually notice me having to bend down and stretch my arm out to relieve that pain," Daniel said.