Watch: Strong Winds And Sand Storm Sweeps Across Egypt's Cairo

Authorities closed two ports due to severe weather conditions

A major sandstorm on Thursday turned the sky in Cairo orange, forcing people to take cover in buildings as strong winds brought thick dust to the Egyptian capital. According to a BBC report, the strong winds brought down billboards and ripped trees on major streets in the city. One person died and five others were injured on Thursday when a billboard collapsed as a result of the sandstorm sweeping through Egypt's capital city.

As per a report by Ahram Online, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) has advised the public to avoid direct contact with sunlight and wear face masks outdoors, especially those who suffer from sinuses and allergies, as a severe heatwave accompanied by sandstorms disrupt daily life nationwide.

Some took to social media to post images and videos of the effects of the storm.

Of course my first day in Egypt the weather has to be dramatic. It was very windy and it even rained! Never seen it rain here during the summer time. #Sandstorm#DustStorm#Haboob



Fun fact, haboob is the meteorological term for sandstorm pic.twitter.com/IeT8bTpWVK — Yasser A. Kishk (@yakishk) June 1, 2023

Heavy #sandstorm, I cannot see #Cairo Tower which is normally visible very well from my home in Downtown. pic.twitter.com/PXACUUdasQ — Bożena Szyperek (@BozenaSz) June 1, 2023

Rain and sand storm today in cairo

😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/zaHBIbUsPQ — Mohamed Tarek (@motareksamir) June 1, 2023

Wind intensity and wave height ranged between 24-26 knots and 3-4 metres, respectively, according to the Red Sea Ports Authority.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone and The Red Sea Ports announced several port closures due to severe weather conditions, and the latter suspended all maritime navigation and activities over safety concerns.