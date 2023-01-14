Watch: Sikh Bus Driver Becomes Singing Sensation In England

Ranjit Singh wanted to show his family in India what he did for a living.

A Sikh bus driver in West Bromwich, England, has become a viral singing sensation after his music video became very popular with listeners. The music video of 59-year-old Ranjit Singh is all about his life and job as a bus driver in England.

According to the BBC, Mr. Ranji Singh works at the West Bromwich depot of National Express West Midlands, and he wanted to show his family in India what he did for a living, so he made a video with some of his colleagues.He has been working for the firm for the last 13 years.

The music video is in Punjabi, which is Mr. Singh's native language. The video is receiving very positive feedback from listeners.

Watch the video here:

"There's a real team spirit, and I wanted to do something that celebrated the many different communities we have at our West Bromwich depot," Mr. Singh told the BBC in Punjabi.

"It's always been my dream to make a music video about my job so that when I retire, I can watch it as a memento and remember how my colleagues and I used to drive buses together," he added.

The video is receiving a lot of positive feedback from YouTube users in the comment section.

"This sounds amazing! Brilliant voice, no autotune. I hope you make some more songs. I wish this could be boosted to 1080 HD quality," wrote one user.

"Just saw the feature on BBC News-congratulations! What a lovely music video celebrating community!" said another.