Watch: Ranveer Singh's New Advertisement With Pornstar Johnny Sins Creates Buzz Online

An advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and adult film actor Johnny Sins has created a buzz online. The ad, for a men's health brand called Bold Care, is a rip-off of a typical Indian daily soap, involving a joint family quarrel. In the commercial, the duo are shown as siblings caught up in some family drama. While Johnny Sins is seen in a blue kurta and golden jacket, the Bollywood star is seen sporting a maroon kurta with long hair.

The advertisement kicks off with Ranveer Singh asking his younger brother Johnny Sins' wife why she's leaving their house. After that, much drama takes place among family members. But in the end, the slow-motion drama gets a happy ending with the help of a capsule that enhances men's sexual health.

Watch the ad below:

Since being surfaced online, the ad has created a buzz online. X users were surprised to see the crossover between Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins.

"BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH," wrote one user. "I imagined Ranveer Singh in the daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream Another Level Advertising," commented another.

"World was prepared for #Deadpool3 trailer... JOHNNY SINS in INDIAN COMMERCIAL with RANVEER SINGH came out of syllabus," expressed a third. "At first I thought Deepfake hai but Ranveer Singh is Ranveer Singh!!!!" added a fourth user.

Many also praised Ranveer Singh for promoting men's sexual health. "Hahahahahaha... this is a brilliant way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins - 'Google' him!) in a totally unexpected (and hilarious) way using the much-derided Indian TV series trope, but it also makes the product category far more accessible to a wider set of people beyond it being used in hushed tones!" wrote one.

"So good to see one of my all time favourite sexual icons....and also Johny Sins," said another.

However, some users expressed disappointment with the commercial. "Wth was this and why did I watch this clip???? Johnny Sins doing a desi commercial with Ranveer Singh?" commented one user. "wtf did I just see," said another.