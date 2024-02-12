Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reveals How He Begins His Day

He has shared that he is not reading a newspaper or a book first thing in the morning.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai begins his day by reading. This may not come as a surprise given his leadership role and successful career. But now, Mr Pichai has shared that he is not reading a newspaper or a book first thing in the morning. Instead, he swears by a nice tech website that also features on the favourites list of other big names like Meta founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

In a conversation with Wired, Mr Pichai said that he begins his day by reading Techmeme, a website that collates the latest global tech news from around the world.

Founded in 2005 by Gabe Rivera, Techmeme offers a curated collection of headlines accompanied by concise summaries and links to the original articles.

This format enables users to swiftly peruse a wide array of tech news sourced from various outlets. It also provides readers with a comprehensive snapshot of daily industry developments, making it a preferred website for those interested in tech.

Sharing what makes Techmeme a go-to site for tech luminaries, Mr Rivera told Business Insider, “Techmeme is the first read for execs in tech everywhere because we're dead set on providing the 'executive summary' experience they demand. For instance, importance-ranked, highly detailed headlines, alongside a density of links providing context and a sense of reach. No trivialities or "clickbait". And of course, no popups, videos, or intrusive ads.”

Previously numerous tech greats, including Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Satya Nadella of Microsoft, have been known to frequent its pages.

Additionally, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, along with other senior tech executives, also count themselves among Techmeme's loyal readers.