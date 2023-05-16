Watch: Quick-Thinking Umpire Saves Child Caught In Dust Devil

In the video, people can be heard saying, "You saved his life."

During a youth baseball game in Florida on Sunday, a dust devil formed on home plate and a 7-year-old child appeared to get caught up in it.

According to Fox News, the incident took place at Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field in Jacksonville.

The boy identified as Zoya was wrapped up in a dust devil which was formed right at home plate. However, the umpire, a 17-year-old Aidan Wiles rescued the child and was able to pull him out of the dust devil.

The video of the incident has surfaced on a social media platform and it has 'swept up' plenty of attention on the internet.

Watch the video here:

In an interaction with News 4 Jax, Zoya said, "I was scared and I got afraid if someone would pull me out.

The child said that he felt that he was there for 10 minutes, though he was there only for a few seconds.

"I couldn't breathe that much," he told the station. "So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn't touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit."

After the incident, the 7-year-old went back to playing his favourite sport.

Zoya's father, Brian said, "A kid that just had the presence in mind to just do that it's just special to see. It was pretty cool to see yesterday. He had great parents raising him."

Dusk Devils usually form on sunny, hot days with light winds.