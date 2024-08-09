Skydiving Student, Instructor Die In US After Hitting 'Dust Devil' During Routine Jump

The incident took place on Friday in California. (Representative pic)

A 28-year-old skydiving student in the United States was killed alongside her diving instructor after the pair hit a "dust devil" in California. A dust devil is a small but strong tornado-like whirlwind that forms in very hot conditions and can reach heights of several thousand feet. According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Kayla Kieko Black, was skydiving with veteran instructor Devry LaRiccia Chase on Friday when a "dust devil" sent them into an "uncontrollable spin" that plunged them to their deaths.

"Kayla was deeply cherished by her family and friends, who will forever remember her kindness, warmth and unwavering support," Ms Black's family said in a GoFundMe page. "In this time of immense sorrow we find solace in knowing that Kayla's legacy will live on through her selfless decision to be an organ donor. Her generosity will provide hope and new beginnings for many individuals and families in need," it added.

According to the Post, the 28-year-old was jumping in tandem with Devry LaRiccia Chase, an instructor with Skydive Perrisand. The instructor was able to glide away from the first gust but two were trapped in the second. "Eyewitnesses report that the tandem pair experience a normal free fall and parachute deployment," the skydiving firm's manager Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld said.

"All aspects of the equipment and skydive was normal without any reported issues until the landing sequence. While preparing for landing the tandem pair hit disturbed air known as a 'dust devil.' The interaction with this sudden disturbed air causes turbulence and a hard landing for both individuals," the manager added.

Also Read | X User Accuses Zomato Of Neglect After Delivery Agent's Accident In Delhi

After the incident, both, the instructor and the skydiving student, were rushed to a local hospital. Ms LaRiccia's family also started a GoFundMe page to help bring her body to her native state of Maine for burial, with the site raising more than $59,000 by Thursday afternoon.

The instructor's husband, Freddy Chase, told People he wants Ms Black's family to know that he is "truly sorry for what happened" but that he's "glad that she got to share the last conversation with Devrey ever." He previously also stated that "there was no malfunction" before the incident. He explained that his wife was conducting her final jump of the day when she noticed the dust devils and got caught in one. "It then sent her canopy in an uncontrolled spin to the ground," he said.