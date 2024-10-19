Watch: Prince Harry Shows Off Surfing Skills, Internet Asks 'Is There Anything This Man Can't Do?'

The video has accumulated over 1.8 million views.

Prince Harry recently showcased his impressive surfing skills in a video that has taken the internet by storm. The clip, posted on Instagram by Surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer, shows the Duke of Sussex riding the waves at Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in California. The video begins to show Prince Harry being towed by a jet ski before effortlessly popping onto his surfboard. He then rides the wave while an instructor cheers him on.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mr Bastolaer wrote, "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry. But at Surf Ranch, it's my brother." Mr Bastolaer also said that it was an honour to surf alongside Prince Harry and American surfer Kelly Slater.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram a few days back. Since then it has accumulated more than 40,000 likes and over 1.8 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user commented, "Whoever this instructor is what an amazing human."

"Prince Harry, you've always been my favorite royal, but now you've completely stolen my heart. That was incredible," commented another. "Is there anything this man can't do? #PrinceHarry is a true Californian now, and to think some say he's plotting a return to the UK!" added a third user.

"Living his best life. That's all we ever wanted for him and his family. Thx for sharing," expressed another.

Also Read | Viral Debate Over 'Half of 4+4' Question Leaves Social Media Confused

Meanwhile, this video comes amid buzz about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's separation. In recent months, both Meghan Markle and Harry have embarked on several high-profile solo engagements. Prince Harry is travelling from New York to London and even Southern Africa promoting his philanthropic initiatives.

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, has been focusing on her projects, including attending a glamorous charity gala for the Children's Hospital LA, where she was seen wearing her engagement ring. She has reportedly been putting more energy into her entrepreneurial ventures, including her growing lifestyle brand.

These separate public appearances have led to whispers of a growing distance between the pair.