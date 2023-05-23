Watch: PM Modi Meets Australian Singer Guy Sebastian, Who Has A Kanpur Connection

Australian singer Guy Sebastian met PM Narendra Modi at an event in Sydney.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, met Guy Sebastian, an Australian singer, at an event in Sydney today.

PM Modi also tweeted about the interaction with the rockstar: "Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has unparalleled passion for music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today."

Guy Sebastian is a remarkable singer and has unparalleled passion towards music. In addition, he is passionate about social service as well. I was glad to have interacted with him today. @GuySebastianhttps://t.co/b3ZRfS3Fwxpic.twitter.com/mx7B6krQF6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

Talking to the reporters about the meeting, the Australian singer Guy Sebastian said, "It is an incredible honour to meet his excellency... He was so warm and kind and listened to everything with such respect."

"We talked about my mother, who is from Kanpur," he added, revealing his Indian connection.

Watch the video here:

Renowned Australian singer @GuySebastian met PM @narendramodi. They discussed music, culture and more! pic.twitter.com/9WPyJ3e1Yi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023



"He was so warm and kind, and he listened to everything with such respect. We talked about music, and he showed me a song that has gone viral called 'Naatu Naatu'. So, it's something that I am going to go and learn," said the singer, who was the winner of the first Australian Idol in 2003.

Meanwhile, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with prominent Australian public figures working in diverse fields like science, artificial intelligence, social work, art, and music and encouraged them to contribute to strengthening the India-Australia relationship.

The prominent public figures Modi met included Nobel laureate Brian Paul Schmidt, "toilet warrior' Mark Balla, artist Danielle Mate, rockstar Guy Sebastian, and celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd.



(With inputs from Agencies)