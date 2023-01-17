Watch: Paris' Eiffel Tower Lights Up With Slogans In Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

The French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.

Watch: Paris' Eiffel Tower Lights Up With Slogans In Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

The landmark was lit up with slogans paying tribute to Mahsa Amini

On Monday, thousands of people held a march in the French city of Strasbourg to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran. The iconic Eiffel Tower also joined in the movement and lit up with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for their rights. The French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests. 

The official Twitter account of the Eiffel Tower, La tour Eiffel retweeted pictures which show the landmark lit up with slogans paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 triggered demonstrations in Iran. 

The pictures were captioned as, ''Four months after the assassination of Mahsa Amini, @LaTourEiffeldisplays @Paris's unfailing support for Iranians fighting for their rights and freedom. For the executions to cease and the will of the Iranian people to triumph!'' 

See the pictures here:

Several videos of the Eiffel Tower have also surfaced on Twitter. Take a look:

According to The National News, Paris City Hall said that the Eiffel Tower displays on Monday were a homage to her and to "those who are bravely fighting for their freedom as the (Iranian) regime is continuing executions of protesters." Paris had also posthumously declared Ms Amini an honorary citizen in October.

Notably, the protests in Iran were triggered by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating a strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Despite global outrage, Iran has handed down multiple death sentences for offences related to the civil unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. 

As per ABC News, protesters in France want the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran, declaring the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization. 

Featured Video Of The Day

Facebook Live By Flyer Captures Nepal Crash - Sudden Screams, Huge Fire
.