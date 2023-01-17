Watch: Paris' Eiffel Tower Lights Up With Slogans In Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

The landmark was lit up with slogans paying tribute to Mahsa Amini

On Monday, thousands of people held a march in the French city of Strasbourg to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran. The iconic Eiffel Tower also joined in the movement and lit up with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for their rights. The French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.

The official Twitter account of the Eiffel Tower, La tour Eiffel retweeted pictures which show the landmark lit up with slogans paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 triggered demonstrations in Iran.

The pictures were captioned as, ''Four months after the assassination of Mahsa Amini, @LaTourEiffeldisplays @Paris's unfailing support for Iranians fighting for their rights and freedom. For the executions to cease and the will of the Iranian people to triumph!''

See the pictures here:

Quatre mois après l'assassinat de Mahsa Jîna Amini, @LaTourEiffel affiche le soutien indéfectible de @Paris aux Iraniens en lutte pour leurs droits et leur liberté. Pour que cessent les exécutions et triomphe la volonté du peuple iranien !#StopExecutionsInIran#FemmeVieLibertépic.twitter.com/oFplTiQMCr — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) January 16, 2023

Several videos of the Eiffel Tower have also surfaced on Twitter. Take a look:

Video of the Eiffel Tower tonight in Paris with #WomanLifeFreedom and #StopExecutionsInIran projected on it in honor of the people of #Iran. #France should match this gesture with action in supporting EU listing #IRGCterrorists. pic.twitter.com/mcRtm3w68D — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 16, 2023

Eiffel Tower this evening . Shining bright and sparkles with messages like ,woman life freedom, stop executions in Iran. #Irgcterroristspic.twitter.com/yYtnl8RpL1 — Heidi_aesthetic (@HeidilovesMJ) January 16, 2023

According to The National News, Paris City Hall said that the Eiffel Tower displays on Monday were a homage to her and to "those who are bravely fighting for their freedom as the (Iranian) regime is continuing executions of protesters." Paris had also posthumously declared Ms Amini an honorary citizen in October.

Notably, the protests in Iran were triggered by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating a strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Despite global outrage, Iran has handed down multiple death sentences for offences related to the civil unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death.

As per ABC News, protesters in France want the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran, declaring the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.