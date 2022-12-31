Watch: New Zealand Enters 2023 With Fireworks Displays

Countries around the globe are celebrating the new year.

Auckland, New Zealand, has greeted 2023 with open arms. Due to their proximity to the International Date Line, Aucklanders are among the first people in the world to ring in the new year. The Pacific nation of Kiribati is also among the first countries to mark the arrival of 2023.

Large crowds gathered in Auckland underneath the Sky Tower for a fireworks display that followed a countdown to midnight. This is a traditional gathering that has been practised in New Zealand for many years.

Images and videos of the New Zealand and Australian fireworks are already making the rounds on social media platforms.The Sydney Harbour Bridge has also come alive with fireworks and lighting.

#WATCH | People in New Zealand cheerfully welcome New Year 2023 amid fireworks & light show. Visuals from Auckland.#NewYear2023



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/mgy1By4mmA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

After a few pandemic-dampened years, many of the eight billion people around the world will be looking to let loose on New Year's Eve.

Sydney is also among the first major cities to ring in 2023, restating its claim to be the "New Year's Eve capital of the world" after two years of lockdown and coronavirus-mutated festivities.

Our New Year's Eve WorldPride moment saw the Sydney Harbour Bridge come alive with the colours of the Progress Pride flag. Sydney is proud to welcome WorldPride in 2023.#SydNYEpic.twitter.com/BJyGrmY21P — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2022

Inspired by the land, sea and sky, the 9pm Calling Country display honoured the custodians of the land on which we celebrate Sydney New Year's Eve. The display was curated by Carmen Glynn-Braun and Dennis Golding from Re-Right Collective with Gadigal artist Nadeena Dixon. #sydNYEpic.twitter.com/gwW3xaIA56 — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2022

Australia's borders have reopened, and the crowds gathering at Sydney's sparkling harbour to watch 100,000 pyrotechnics illuminate the southern sky were expected to number more than one million.

"It's been a fairly good year for us; getting past Covid of course, is great," David Hugh-Paterson told AFP as he waited near the Sydney Opera House in a growing crowd.

"Looking forward to the future as well," the 52-year-old said.

Sydney authorities expected almost half a billion more people would see the festivities online or on television.

"If we can bring everyone together in celebration and looking to the year ahead with renewed optimism and joy, then we'll see that as a job well done," said fireworks organiser Fortunato Foti.

(With inputs from agencies)