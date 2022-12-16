Watch: Moroccan Footballer's Son Steals The Show During Father's Interview

The video has accumulated more than four million views and nearly 600,000 likes.

A wholesome video showing Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou's son interrupting an interview is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Instagram on Wednesday by the official account of the FIFA World Cup.

In the video, the footballer, who is popularly known as Bono, is seen holding his son while being interviewed. As the interviewer passes the microphone to Bono, his adorable little son comes closer to the mic and attempts to bite it like an ice cream.

Watch the video below:

At the end of the clip, even though the star goalkeeper tries to discipline his son, he keeps licking the mic. Bono and the TV interviewer then laugh at the cute antic of the little boy as the child giggles.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than four million views and nearly 600,000 likes. In the comment section of the post, while some users called the video "extremely cute," others simply called it "adorable".

"Kids will always be kids. Lol," wrote one user. "The cutest thing i have seen in this worldcup," said another. A third commented, "the little boy is soo cute,maybe he regards the microphone as the delicious icecream." A fourth added, "He was like : ive never seen that thing before ,Lemme have a taste."

Some Instagram users also noted the footballer's resemblance with Spanish actor Miguel Herran, who played Rio in the Netflix series 'Money Heist'. "Did anyone notice his smile is the same as Rio from Money Heist," wrote one user.

Meanwhile, Bono's World Cup dream ended with a 2-0 semi-final defeat by France. Morocco became the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final on Thursday. They put on a strong fight and were even roared on by a crowd predominantly decked out in red and green. The country will now face Croatia on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in the third-place playoff of the FIFA World Cup.