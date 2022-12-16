Watch: Kylian Mbappe Runs To Crowd To Apologise For Accidentally Hitting Fan With Football

The video has garnered more than 2 million views.

Kylian Mbappe rushed to the crowd to apologise to a fan after a football shot accidentally struck them before the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco.

Before the match, Mbappe was taking shots towards the goal in front where the pocket of France supporters were housed. After one went into the section, a viral video showed the football star jumping over the advertising board to run towards the affected fan - where he was seen holding his head - and apologise to him.

Watch the video below:

Kylian Mbappe going to the stands to apologise to a fan after he hit him with a ball during warmup. pic.twitter.com/DMVFc2N5y8 — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 14, 2022

The incident took place on Thursday and since being shared, the video of Mbappe's heartwarming gesture has taken the internet by storm. It has been retweeted on several social media platforms and garnered more than 2 million views.

In the comment section, netizens praised the football star. "Class act," wrote one user. "Very good sportsmanship from Kylian Mbappe," said another. A third simply commented, "so pure-hearted," while a fourth added, "What a gentleman".

Also Read | As Lionel Messi's Argentina Reaches FIFA World Cup Final, SBI Passbook Starts Trending

Meanwhile, coming back to the FIFA World Cup semi-final, France on Thursday defeated Morocco by 2-0 to set up the final battle with Argentina. France reached the final for the fourth time in seven editions. Now, if they win at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, France will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

Morocco, on the other hand, became the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final on Thursday. They put on a strong fight and were even roared on by a crowd predominantly decked out in red and green. Morocco will face Croatia on Saturday at the Khalifa International Stadium in the third-place playoff of the FIFA World Cup.

