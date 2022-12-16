As Lionel Messi's Argentina Reaches FIFA World Cup Final, SBI Passbook Starts Trending

The SBI passbook has the same colour as Argentina jersey.

Social media is always abuzz with interesting content. This time, with football frenzy at its peak due to Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final, the most recent trend involves a photo of the State Bank of India (SBI) passbook. The reason? It has the same colour as Argentina's jersey. The photo started trending as soon as Lionel Messi side defeated Croatia to enter the final. Messi has millions of fans in India and the humble SBI passbook is receiving all the love from them on social media.

Users have shared various images of SBI's passbook to link it with the joy of watching Argentina battle it out with France for a chance to win the trophy for the third time.

Here are some of the reactions:

Reason why Indians 🇮🇳 are biggest fan of Argentina 🇦🇷

Messi, 35, is widely regarded alongside Pele, Maradona and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

And there is only one trophy missing from his incredible career: the World Cup.

Messi, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and bringing Argentina a third title to add to those won in 1978 and 1986.

Even Argentina's arch rivals Brazil are supporting Messi's team.

On Tuesday, the two-times world champions, backed by a huge majority of the crowd at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winners of semi-final clash between holders France and Morocco in Sunday's final.