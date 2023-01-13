Watch: Miss Universe El Salvador Alejandra Guajardo Walks The Ramp In Bitcoin-Inspired Costume

El Salvador's Alejandra Guajardo went on stage wearing a bitcoin outfit.

A Miss Universe 2023 competitor made a theatrical ramp entrance during one of the preliminary stages, carrying a decorated rod with a bitcoin on top and wearing a large coin of El Salvadorian currency strapped to her back.

Alejandra Guajardo shared the video, which features a giant colon coin and a bit coin, on her Instagram account on January 12 and tagged Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in it.

Watch the video here:



This ramp walk was a symbol of the country's switch toward bitcoin. El Salvador was one of the early bidders and became the first country to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender in September 2021.

Her tweet in Spanish, when translated to English, reads as follows: "Being a country with a true vision of positive change for the future, El Salvador became the first country in the world to use cryptocurrency as legal tender when it adopted Bitcoin in 2021."

"The evolution of the Salvadoran monetary system throughout all these years is a testimony of the way in which Salvadorans have transformed their economy in the different stages of its history," she continued.