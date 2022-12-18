Watch: Little Girl Recreates Jenna Ortega's Famous 'Wednesday' Dance

The video has amassed 5 million views on Instagram

Actor Jenna Ortega's character from the Netflix series 'Wednesday' is being appreciated across the world. From her acting skills to her dance moves, social media is filled with videos and posts related to the show or the actor. Now, a little girl named Alexa Gutierrez-Sierra is going viral on the internet. She recreated the now-famous dance scene from the series, and oh boy, she nailed it like a pro.

The little girl can be seen grooving to the tunes of "The Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps. Along with the video, the caption reads, "Part one Please tag @jennaortega she's my favourite actress and I hope one day I can be an amazing actress like her."

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 1,673,089 likes and 5 million views on Instagram. A user wrote, "Sister!! You killed this!! I'm so proud of you!! I love you so much ." Another user wrote, "his child was the only one who did it really right the way the actress does."

The third user wrote, "Mannnnnn, she's doing it better than most of the adults I've seen."

Meanwhile, singer Lady Gaga also recreated the Wednesday Addams dance. Channelling her inner goth girl, Lady Gaga is seen grooving to the beats of her song Bloody Mary. The clip opens with Lady Gaga performing the steps with utmost oomph.

Wednesday is a horror comedy that was released in November, of this year. The plot revolves around Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams who "investigates a murder spree while making new friends - and foes - at Nevermore Academy."

Netflix's new show 'Wednesday' is one of the streamer's most popular series of all time. It is already the no. 3 most-watched English-language TV titles in Netflix's history, according to a report by Variety.