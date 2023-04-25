Watch: Kerala Student Recites Malayalam Poem To PM Modi In Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi appreciated the girl for her singing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kerala. During his stay in the state, he will inaugurate several projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in Kerala.

Today, the Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station at 10.30 a.m. During the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express, he interacted with a group of schoolchildren inside one of the coaches of the train.

The schoolchildren's creativity pleased the PM, but one youngster won him over with her stunning singing abilities. PM enjoyed the girl's singing of "Ini Varunnoru Thalamurakku" very much. PM Modi complimented the girl in Hindi, saying, "You sing well and write well too."

Watch the video here:

Hundreds of people gathered on the opposite platform to watch the prime minister flag off the Vande Bharat train as the schoolchildren displayed to PM Modi their drawings and paintings of him and the train.

PM Modi also shared the video of his interaction with school students on his Twitter handle with a caption that reads, "A memorable interaction on board the Vande Bharat Express."

A memorable interaction on board the Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/Ym1KHM5huy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also present with the PM as he interacted with the students inside the train.

After the flagging off of the train, he is scheduled to launch several other developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro service, from the Kerala Central Stadium here.

He will lay the foundation stones of various projects, like the electrified Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section and the country's first Digital Science Park, and dedicate them to the nation at a ceremony to be held at the Central Stadium.