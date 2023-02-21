Watch: Javed Akhtar Jams With Ali Zafar on Kishore Kumar Classic At Event in Lahore

Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan to attend the seventh Faiz Festival organised at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

Watch: Javed Akhtar Jams With Ali Zafar on Kishore Kumar Classic At Event in Lahore

Faiz Festival was a three-day event

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar recently hosted Indian poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar at a private gathering in Lahore, Pakistan. Mr Akhtar was in Pakistan to attend the seventh Faiz Festival organised at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore. A video of the jam session has surfaced on the internet, in which Mr Zafar can be seen crooning Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, a Bollywood song sung by Kishore Kumar and written by Mr Akhtar in 1984 for the film Mashaal.

Posted by Twitter user Haroun Rashid, the video shows Mr Akhtar sitting with a group of people and Mr Zafar singing a beautiful song for the poet. The crowd looks smitten by the singer's rendition of the song.

Mr Rashid in his caption wrote, "Such a rare pleasure and a privilege to have an evening of music and poetry with our brothers and sisters from across the border. The master Javed Akhtar Sahib in Lahore-it doesn't get better than this."

Ali Zafar reshared the video and wrote, "It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected."

Check out the video here:

The video was posted on February 20 and since then it has amassed over 4 lakh views on Twitter. A user wrote, "This is fantastic, if only there was a normal relationship between Pakistan and India, things like this could be so normal. If only Pak & India could be good neighbours, same as it is for 99% of the countries around the world that are neighbours."

Another user wrote, "Wow, that is surely a masterpiece and the way you sang it is beautiful mashallah."

Faiz Festival was a three-day event scheduled for February 17 to February 19.

Featured Video Of The Day

She Killed Husband, Mother-In-Law; Hid Body Parts In Fridge
.