Watch: Fusion Of Western And Indian Dance Moves On Badshah Song Goes Viral

Ambika Devi and Baba Jackson

A dance reel of Indian and western moves is going viral on Instagram. The video clip shows social media influencers Ambika Devi and Baba Jackson dancing to the Sanak song Badashah.

Watch the video here:

The video has received nearly 6 million views on Instagram, and it has gotten more than 3 lakh likes on the platform.

Baba Jackson is collaborating with many social media influencers on dance videos, and all of them are doing well on these platforms. Recently, Mumbai's dancing cops, Amol Kamble and Baba Jackson, teamed up for a video that set the internet ablaze.

The video footage made it very evident how the dance floor was lit up by Baba Jackson and Amol Kamble's perfectly matched moves and superb performance.

The video is becoming immensely popular on Instagram, reaching 3 million views. It has also received 3 lakh likes, with many people leaving interesting comments on the post.