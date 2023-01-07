Watch: Fiery Lightning Bolt Strikes Parked Vehicle In US, Turns On Its Headlights

The video has accumulated more than 500,000 views and over 8,400 likes.

A security camera captured the moment a fiery lightning bolt struck a parked vehicle and turned its headlights on. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, North Carolina, US. "Starting 2023 with a bang," JR Motorsports wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

The short clip showed the moment a stray lightning bolt struck a truck in corner of the parking lot. The powerful strike sent sparks across the lot followed by a plume of smoke. However, instead, of getting totally destroyed, the lightning strike turned on the headlights of the truck.

Watch the video below:

Starting the year off with a bang. pic.twitter.com/Ud6KQ8x4Zz — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) January 4, 2023

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 500,000 views and over 8,400 likes. In the comment section, while one shocked user wrote, "I can't decide if this is a good or bad sign for the year ahead," another said, "The fact that the headlights are on after the strike is icing on the cake of an already absurd video."

A third Twitter user jokingly commented, "Fastest way to start charging those electric cars." A fourth added, "This is the new Tesla satellite charging station."

According to USA Today, the video captured the stroke, when the lightning connected a charged region in a passing thunderstorm to the ground. Speaking to the outlet, JR Motorsports' Communication Manager Heath White said, "The strike also jumped to the metal fence next to the truck which conducted it down roughly 300 feet of fence and terminated at our front gate." He added, "It was enough to short-circuit the gate."

Separately, as per The Independent, JR Motorsports' spokesman Mike Campbell stated that the area was suffering from storms all morning on Wednesday. "This was something no one has ever seen or experienced before in this manner. It was a pretty surreal experience, with the lightning strike actually illuminating the shop floor."

Meanwhile, the incident comes amid a time when the United States is experiencing a rough winter season. After many states experienced a snow blizzard over Christmas, North Carolina was swept by rainfall the past week.