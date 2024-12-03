Watch: Fans Worried As Dave Blunts Performs Sitting On Couch, Hooked To Oxygen Tank

Popular rapper Dave Blunts' recent performance has left the internet worried. The 23-year-old rapper appeared on the stage at Chicago's United Center during the fourth annual Juide Wrld Day, while hooked to an oxygen tank. Mr Blunts, who is believed to weigh over 225 kilograms, sat on a couch through his performance, paying tribute to Juice Wrld, who died of an overdose in 2019. Sharing the video, an X user wrote, "Rapper Dave Blunts performs in front of a crowd while connected to an oxygen tank at Juice WRLD Day 2024 in Chicago. The event is put on every year to honour rapper Juice WRLD who d*ed from an overdose.

"I do this for Juice. I do this for me. We keep going no matter what," said Mr Blunts while addressing the audience. "I got demons, and a tank to prove it. Don't come for me when you have been blessed enough to be here that long; respect the struggle," he added.

The video of his performance went viral on social media with many of Mr Blunts' fans applauding his routine but also expressing concern that he needed to take care of his health.

"This isn't even about just being overweight, he cannot hard breathe because his body is suffocating him at this point. I hope he gets some help before too late. He's got a great voice when he can use it," said one user, while another added: "This is absolutely heartbreaking.He needs to get healthy ASAP or he won't be performing at all."

A third commented: "He's not going to make it another five years if he doesn't change something. Hoping he can get the help he needs."

Dave Blunts performs while sitting on a couch with an oxygen tank on stage at Juice WRLD Day and calls out Snoop Dogg.

pic.twitter.com/B9OYpFksQS — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 1, 2024

Also Read | The Obesity Epidemic: More Than One Billion People Are Obese Worldwide, Says Lancet Study

Blunts and Snoop Dogg beef

Meanwhile, during the performance, Mr Blunts also lashed out at Snoop Dog who recently told him to "put down the chicken wings".

"Chicago! Do y'all have a problem with me sitting down on this stage? Exactly - so, get the f**k off my d***, Snoop Dogg. I see the big dog talking. Snoop, you think you funny? You don't know what it's like to fight for your life every damn day."

Snoop Dogg replied: "Leave me alone, cuz. I'm trying to enjoy my little life over here. I'm with you, dawg. I ain't against you. I can't put down the blunt; you can't put down the cup."